NJPW released 11 full matches from The New Beginning USA tour that took place earlier this year. At the end of January into February, NJPW went to Tampa, Nashville, Durham, Miami, and Atlanta to showcase its roster to U.S fans.

The above match is Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens in an elimination match.

As noted, NJPW has cancelled events through April 11 due to the current outbreak.

You can check out the other ten newly released matches below:

Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayn

Lance Archer vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Clark Connors vs. Misterioso

Colt Cabana and Toru Yano vs. TJP and Karl Fredericks

Yuji Nagata vs. Lance Archer

Guerrillas of Destiny and Chase Owens vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Rocky Romero

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Karl Fredericks

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi





TJP and Clark Connors vs. Toru Yano and Colt Cabana

Jeff Cobb vs. Satoshi Kojima



