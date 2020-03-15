NXT star Mia Yim was told on social media that she's wasting her career and was better off back in Impact wrestling as Jade.

The Twitter user wrote, "@MiaYim, aka Jade, is reduced to languishing in NXT. In @IMPACTWRESTLING, she was a serious competitor who won the Knockouts Championship. She's wasting her career."

Mia Yim responded to the fan that she is living her dream with her dream job. She also said that she loved her time in Impact because of the people there.

Her full response, "Wasting my career? I disagree. Im living my dream with my dream job, on tv regularly, get to be me, and I get workouts/promo classes/individual training, etc etc. I loved my time at impact with the people there but I'm surely not "wasting my career" living my dream."

Mia Yim recently defeated Dakota Kai to earn her spot in the Women's Ladder match at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event. There will be six participants and Teagan Nox and Chelsea Green have already earned their spots.

Below you can read the interaction between Yim and the fan:

@JovanMalik1 @tuxedo_mask23 @Bloodreign75 @GKInteractive @MiaYim, aka Jade, is reduced to languishing in NXT. In @IMPACTWRESTLING, she was a serious competitor who won the Knockouts Championship. She's wasting her career. — Adrian Bouressa (@AdrianNov89) March 16, 2020