Friday's episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.453 million viewers in the overnight ratings for the Elimination Chamber go-home show, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.579 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 2.326 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #2 for the night, behind Shark Tank (0.8), and along with 20/20.

If the number holds up, it would be down from last Friday's SmackDown episode, which drew an average of 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline. Blue Bloods topped the night at 7.304 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode