After PAC defeated Chuck Taylor on tonight's AEW Dynamite, the Lucha Bros came down and helped clear out Trent and Orange Cassidy.
PAC got on the microphone and said Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and himself are now known as Death Triangle. PAC said AEW did this to themselves and nobody is safe.
You can check out the segment in the images below:
