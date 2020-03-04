The IIconics are currently backstage for tonight's WWE NXT TV episode.

There's no word yet on if Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will be appearing on tonight's USA Network broadcast, but PWInsider confirmed that they are both backstage at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

It was reported in early February that Royce and Kay, who are still members of the RAW roster, were pulled from TV a few months ago, and that they may be getting re-packaged but that was never confirmed.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions haven't wrestled since their loss to Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the November 18 RAW episode. They did appear the following week for a pre-taped WWE Shop Black Friday segment with R-Truth. They were also pulled from non-televised live event action, but did work the homecoming live events in Australia last October. As we noted at this link, Royce and Kay recently reacted on Twitter when they were not announced for the WWE return to Australia and New Zealand in August of this year.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage. Below is the current line-up:

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage match opens the show

* Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage match

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* What's next for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor vs. Imperium, and more