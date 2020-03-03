It looks like JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, known as The APA, could be going into the WWE Hall of Fame together this year.

A recent line-up for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class had the nWo, Batista, The Bella Twins, "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Jushin Thunder Liger, and The APA, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. It's possible that changes were made to that list, but this could be the final line-up of main talents for this year.

It was speculated that JBL and Simmons will be the special guests for tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1. As noted, tonight's episode will feature the next announcement on the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.

The Acolytes Protection Agency (APA) being inducted goes with our recent exclusive report on JBL getting inducted this year.

WWE has confirmed the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), Batista and The Bella Twins for this year's class. Bulldog, Liger, and The APA are rumored. There's no word yet on if WWE will add to the Celebrity Wing this year, or if there will be another Warrior Award recipient.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa during WrestleMania 36 Week. Stay tuned for updates.