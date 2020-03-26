Earlier today, Pro Wrestling Noah announced that their Yokohama show tomorrow will be cancelled. The move came after the Governor of Kanagawa asked for a lockdown to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Soon after, many other promotions in Japan announced cancellations of their shows as well including Dragon Gate and Big Japan Pro Wrestling.

All Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that Joel Redman, Lucas Steele and Davey Boy Smith Jr will not be competing in this year's Champion Carnival due to travel issues relating to COVID-19. This year's Champion Carnival is scheduled for April.

Noah went further in their announcements. They also announced that they will be cancelling all their scheduled their events from the end of March and April to May.

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the cancellation of the New Japan Cup earlier this month. They also cancelled Sakura Genesis and Road to Dontaku events that were scheduled in April.

Stardom had a show called "No People Gate" where there were no fans in attendance, and Dragon Gate recently held a show with no audience as well. However, Stardom recently held their Cinderella Tournament event with fans in attendance, but fans had to take a temperature check before entering.

You can view the translated announcements below:





Not only did NOAH cancel the Yokohama show, they also become the first promotion to cancel an event in May(!) as the Ota Ward event on 5/2 is canceled "to prevent the spread of infectious disease of the new coronavirus." https://t.co/ULn42M1wlH — Eastern Lariat (@EasternLariat) March 26, 2020

Touring is tentatively scheduled to resume on 4/4 in Shizuoka. However, the current circumstances may require further cancellations or postponements. If this becomes necessary we will announce it as soon as possible.



We apologize for the inconvenience. #dragongate — Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) March 26, 2020

Tomorrow's Big Japan show in Hiroshima has been canceled one day prior to it because "the Hiroshima prefecture and the venue side received a strong consultation requesting the event to be canceled." — Eastern Lariat (@EasternLariat) March 26, 2020