As reported yesterday, WrestleCon had to canceled all of its events due to the coronavirus pandemic. They made the decision after WWE decided to cancel all of their WrestleMania 36 Week events.

Because of the cancellation, Pro Wrestling Tees has decided to do an Autographed Action Figure Raffle for Highspots. All profits will be donated to Highspots to help with some of the losses they suffered from the cancellation of WrestleCon.

All Figures come with a Certificate of Authenticity from Highspots. There are 20 possible winners and it's only $1 per ticket. There are no limits on the raffle tickets.

The list of wrestling figures that are available to win are the following:

* Magnum TA

* Nikita Koloff

* Warlord

* Mr. Anderson

* Boogeyman

* Rey Mysterio

* Razor Ramon

* Virgil

* Lex Luger

* Brutus Beefcake

* X-Pac

* Kurt Angle

* Kane

* AJ Styles

* AJ Styles Blue

* Sting

* Mankind

* Ric Flair

* Iron Sheik

* Stone Cold Steve Austin

Entries end on April 7th at 11:59 p.m. CST. A live drawing on social media will be on April 10th at 2 p.m. CST. For those who are interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about the raffle, please click here.