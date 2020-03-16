As noted earlier this evening at this link, WWE confirmed to us that WrestleMania 36 will no longer air from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will still air on April 5, via pay-per-view and the WWE Network, but from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd. They also confirmed to us that WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" and the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will not take place as originally scheduled. WrestleMania 36 Week in the Tampa area has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The WrestleMania Week cancellation means WrestleCon 2020 is no more.

The promoters announced tonight on Twitter that the big event will not happen this year.

"Refunds for all tickets sold by Wrestlecon will be issued in the next 7 days. Thank you for your patience, see you in Los Angeles," the WrestleCon Twitter account wrote, promising to see fans next year for WrestleMania 37 Week in the Los Angeles area.

FITE.TV told another fan on Twitter that they can contact [email protected] if they ordered WrestleCon via their streaming service, and the matter will be fixed.

WrestleCon was scheduled to run from Thursday, April 2 through Sunday, April 5 in the Tampa area. They had several signings and live events scheduled, including the special TNA-themed show from Impact Wrestling, Joey Ryan's Penis Party, NJPW's Lion's Break Project 3, Joey Janela's Spring Break 4, Matt Hardy's Broken Tailgate Party, and more.

Stay tuned for updates on the fallout from WrestleMania Week being cancelled. Below are the related tweets to WrestleCon, and another explanation from the promoters:

Refunds for all tickets sold by Wrestlecon will be issued in the next 7 days. Thank you for your patience, see you in Los Angeles — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 16, 2020

Hello. Please contact [email protected] and they will fix the matter. — FITE (@FiteTV) March 16, 2020