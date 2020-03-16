As noted earlier at this link, WWE confirmed to us this evening that WrestleMania 36 and the WrestleMania Week events in the Tampa Bay, Florida area have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. WrestleMania 36 will still air on April 5 at 7pm ET via the WWE Network and pay-per-view, but it will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd.

In an update, WWE has also confirmed that the WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event and the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will not take place as originally scheduled. While these two events will not be airing from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, it's likely that they will end up airing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Below is WWE's statement on Takeover and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

"The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available."

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleMania 36 Week and how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting it. You can click here for the earlier announcement WWE sent to us on WrestleMania 36.