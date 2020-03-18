As noted, there was no new WWE Backstage episode on FS1 this week because FOX Sports has suspended production of their studio shows through at least Friday, March 20, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While WWE Backstage could end up returning next week, no official announcement has been made as of this writing. However, the WWE On FOX Twitter account posted this clip of host Renee Young last night and revealed that they are working on some sort of content for the fans.

Renee noted that she is at home "self-quarantining" and "social distancing" due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Renee Young, yours truly, reporting live from my living room with my dogs as we are self-quarantining, social distancing, doing the right thing to keep each other safe during this stressful time to say the least," Renee said. But I'm sure that you guys are missing some wrestling content in your lives, right? I know that I am. Obviously I watched Monday Night RAW last night. Poor Byron got kicked right in the 'nards'. We had Friday Night SmackDown, but we're missing some Backstage.

"I'm missing my Backstage crew. I wish that we were together getting to do our show today, but that's not the case. However, we are working on a little something-something for you guys, so stay tuned. We'll keep you guys posted, but just know that w e are working behind the scenes to try to get something together for you guys."

Stay tuned for updates on the status of WWE Backstage. You can see Renee's full video below: