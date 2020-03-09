Ricochet was recently a guest on Good Morning Washington with Julie Wright on WJLA, the ABC affiliate in Washington, DC. As can be seen in the video above, Ricochet discusses traveling on the road with Street Profits, what it felt like to face Brock Lesnar at Super Showdown, and even the possibility of returning 'home' to NXT.

"That's a place that I would always like to call a home for me," said Ricochet. "It was a place that I enjoyed thoroughly while I was there. Now that they have more exposure, every Wednesday on the USA network, I think that's huge."

Ricochet left the door open for a return to NXT saying that he would be there if they needed him.

"Any time they need a hand, I would be there for sure, no problem," Ricochet said.

Ricochet discussed being on the road for almost 300 days a year, but said traveling with his friends helps to ease the struggle a bit.

"There is no off-season for us. We are going every weekend of every month, plus Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays," said Ricochet. "I travel with the Street Profits. It's just a couple of friends hanging out together on the road."

Ricochet was also asked if he had a background in gymnastics in regard to his high flying and athletic in ring style.

"Everything is self taught," said Ricochet. "I have been doing this since I was like 15 years old so and its kind of trial and error."

Ricochet also discussed his loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown last month. Despite getting no offense in against Lesnar, Ricochet called the match "a dream come true."

"That was kind of a dream come true. I can remember Brock facing The Rock or Kurt Angle and I am glad to be a part of that history now," said Ricochet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Good Morning Washington with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.