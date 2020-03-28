Ring of Honor announced yesterday that ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Rey Horus has signed with the promotion.

"It didn't take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will make ROH his home after signing a new contract!" ROH wrote on Twitter.

Along with Flamita and Bandido (aka Mexa Squad), the trio won the tag titles from Villain Enterprises in January.

Debuting in 2007, Horus has worked for multiple promotions including Lucha Underground as Dragon Azteca Jr. He's also made appearances for MLW and PWG.

As noted, ROH announced all events have been cancelled through May 31 due to the current outbreak. The next scheduled shows are on June 5 (Dallas) and June 6 (San Antonio).