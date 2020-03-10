Announced on this week's WWE Backstage, former New England Patriot player Rob Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal with WWE.

It's currently unknown what capacity he'll be used in, but he could show up as early as the March 20 episode of SmackDown from New Orleans.

Gronkowski is good friends with current WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley and made an appearance at WrestleMania 33. At that event, he jumped the barricade and helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by taking out Jinder Mahal.

Last August, Gronkowski had commented that he wanted "one crazy match" in WWE.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE, practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."