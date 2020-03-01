Ring of Honor has made a few announcements for its Pure Title and Women's World Title tournament this evening.

Tracy Williams was announced as a participant for the Pure Title tournament. The tournament starts on April 10 at Pure Excellence in Columbus, Ohio.

Williams will be joining already announced participants, Slex, Mark Haskins, Alex Shelley, Doug Williams, Jonathan Gresham, and Rocky Romero.

Session Moth Martina was announced as the newest participant for the ROH Women's World Title tournament. The tournament begins on April 24 at Quest For Gold.

Martina will be joining already announced participants, Jenny Rose, Sumie Sakai, Kellyanne, Angelina Love, Nicole Savoy, and Katarina.

Quest For Gold will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

