ROH 18th Anniversary PPV was scheduled to take place last Friday at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the lead-up to the PPV, Ring of Honor put out a collection of classic matches featuring some of its biggest stars over the years. The group included: CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins (Tyler Black), AJ Styles, Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen), Sami Zayn (El Generico), and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson).

Each wrestler has three full matches, Punk's video is above, and the rest are below: