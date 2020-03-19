As noted, WWE announced on Wednesday that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night event that airs from multiple locations. The big event will air via pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET, with no crowd. One of the locations will be the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but there's no word yet on the other locations. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for both nights. The event was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who missed it, you can click here for possible scenarios for WrestleMania 36 and possible line-ups for both nights.

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter last night to react to WWE's big announcement on the changes, and Gronk's announcement on hosting the show.

Jeff Hardy tweeted, "Welcome to the future!Embrace uncertainties one day at a time!:)!"

Roman Reigns, who is scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, said one of the nights belongs to him.

He wrote, "Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE's biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog... Who will claim the other? Guess we'll see. #MainEvent"

Drew McIntyre, who will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, responded to Reigns' tweet with the "eyes looking" emoji, indicating that the other night is his.

Mojo Rawley, who was scheduled to be on Friday's SmackDown with Gronk, tweeted and said shenanigans will transpire.

He wrote, "Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it's going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!! It's so nice, we gotta do it twice! Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!! Chops all around!"

Drew Gulak responded to Gronk's announcement and said he's looking forward to showing him some of the drills he's been working on with Daniel Bryan.

Gulak wrote, "Hey, @RobGronkowski, congratulations on hosting @Wrestlemania! Can't wait to show you some drills that I've been working on with @WWEDanielBryan! #GetBetterEveryDay #HostButAlsoTrain #PracticeHowYouPlay #GulakBryanConnection"

Bobby Lashley also responded and wrote, "Ok Gronk I see you!! DAMN two nights of #WrestleMania!! Let's go!! [fist emoji]"

Zack Ryder responded and said he's still ready for the big event. He wrote, "#WrestleMania is #STILLHere! Got my new gear ready because...I'm #AlwayzReady!"

AJ Styles, who is scheduled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, responded to the big announcement and tagged his brothers in The OC.

AJ wrote, "@WrestleMania bigger than before? It's about to be a MOTHERLOVIN MANIA WEEKEND. @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE"

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleMania 36, plans for the two nights and the other locations. Below are more reactions from Superstars like WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Titus O'Neil, No Way Jose, Erik, Natalya, Tucker, Dominik Dijakovic, Lince Dorado, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Drake Maverick, and Charly Caruso:

