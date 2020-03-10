Rusev spoke with The Pop Break about his goals on the road to WrestleMania. The WWE Superstar also commented about the big swing from monstrous heel to popular babyface, and becoming a naturalized US Citizen.

Originally born in Bulgaria, Rusev became a naturalized American citizen in September of last year, which was was the proudest thing Rusev said he's achieved.

"Oh, it's my biggest accomplishment in life," Rusev said. "I've always admired the United States of America growing up. Call it brainwashing, call it destiny, call it whatever—I knew one day I was going to come here. Just to be able to be called a US Citizen here in America, it's the proudest thing I can probably say that I've achieved."

Going back to his WWE development days, Rusev has spent a majority of his time in WWE as a heel. That was until "Rusev Day" came along. Thanks to the chant and his recent feud with Bobby Lashley and Lana, he's become one of the most popular Superstars with the fans. Rusev was asked what changed going from one end of the spectrum to the other with the WWE Universe.

"I'm just being me," Rusev responded. "The WWE Universe, they just appreciate all the body of works that I've done. And the commitment that I've done with every single character, and every single storyline that I've been put in. Whether good, bad, or indifferent, or some just badly written stuff. I've always committed one thousand percent and so has [Lana]. Fans can see that and they appreciate it. That's why my popularity just grew and we are where we are."

"The Bulgarian Brute" hasn't wrestled since February 17, reportedly due to a bad back. With WrestleMania season in full swing, Rusev was asked what his goals were, despite not being on WWE TV.

"Well my goal is to get on TV, because I haven't been on TV in a while," Rusev said. "That's my goal. Where's my next opportunity? I'm just waiting for that. I just can't wait to crush—pun intended—whatever they throw at me. I'm ready for it."