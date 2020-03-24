WWE RAW Superstar Rusev took to Twitter today and announced that he is pledging $20,000 to any of his WWE family that are sitting at home without income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rusev noted that the pledge goes for people that work production and security, among other departments.

"In Bulgaria we say 'It's not a lot but it's from the heart' I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can't do it without y'all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL," Rusev wrote.

As noted earlier today at this link, Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are currently in quarantine due to coronavirus concerns, and were pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card because of it.

You can see Rusev's full tweet below: