After a seven month hiatus, John Cena made his WWE return last week on SmackDown Live. After Cena said he would not appear at WrestleMania 36, The Fiend then appeared and pointed to the WrestleMania sign to which Cena nodded in acceptance of a match.

Ryback already sees the writing on the wall for this match as he explained to Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri on Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri.

"John is coming in for a big payday and big matchup. From when he was active to when he left, his value diminished a little in my opinion," said Ryback. "I know how Vince is and Vince is looking at this as Cena needs a big win at WrestleMania to re-establish him as the Babe Ruth of wrestling. That's how Vince looks at things.

"He isn't looking at it as, of my current guys who are holding up this company, how can we elevate them higher? It's how can I keep John Cena's legacy intact? That's how Vince thinks and that's how it's gonna happen. I can guarantee you with that."

The Fiend is available for this WrestleMania match with Cena because he recently lost the Universal Championship to Bill Goldberg at Super Showdown. Ryback believes that Goldberg is purely a transitional champion and will be used to elevate Roman Reigns down the road.

"In Vince's head, he can be thinking 'Roman might get heat for beating Fiend and people will turn on Roman if they do that match at WrestleMania.' But they don't give a f*** about Bill and they'll get Bill internet heat," Ryback said of Goldberg defeating The Fiend. "This is how they operate. They'll let Bill have the moment and get the internet heat, and then have Roman save the day by taking [the title] off of Bill. In Vince's eyes, that then makes Roman the savior."

