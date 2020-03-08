Scott Steiner is going to make a one-hundred percent recovery from collapsing after this weekend's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia. He was worked on by paramedics at the event and then taken to an emergency room at a local hospital.

Steiner's wife, Christa, provided an update yesterday evening.

"First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore, @THETOMMYDREAMER, @johnnyswinger2, @JoeyRyanOnline, @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a one-hundred percent recovery."

Tommy Dreamer also commented on Twitter, noting the same thing.

"Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for your concerns & prayers. 99% Life + 1% death = Genetic Freak. Steiner math continues. Holla if ya hear me. #BigPoppaPump"

It was reported Steiner, 57, underwent a heart procedure yesterday.

