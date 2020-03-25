It's now official that the WWE NXT Women's Ladder Match will air during the April 8 NXT episode on the USA Network.

The final spot for the six-woman Ladder Match will be filled on next week's episode with a Second Chance Gauntlet Match featuring the NXT Superstars who have lost the recent qualifiers. The Gauntlet will feature Aliyah, Kayden Carter, Deonna Purrazzo, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, and Xia Li.

The Ladder Match currently has 5 of the 6 participants confirmed - Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox. The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, for a future title shot that will take place after Ripley's WrestleMania 36 match with challenger Charlotte Flair.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced two more matches for next Wednesday's NXT episode on April 1 - The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish, plus a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title with Keith Lee defending against Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic.

As noted, the April 8 NXT episode will also feature one more match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, the battle to end their feud. You can click here for the report on how Triple H booked that match tonight, and how Killer Kross was involved.