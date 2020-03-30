WWE Producer "Hurricane" Shane Helms took to Twitter tonight and recalled a moment with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, from back when he was the WWE Cruiserweight Champion several years ago.

Helms' tweet came shortly after AEW announced the single-elimination tournament to crown their first-ever TNT Champion, which will begin on the April 8 edition of Dynamite. Helms recalled he asked Vince if he could refer to the Cruiserweight Title as the CW Title since SmackDown was airing on the CW Network at the time. Vince wondered why he would do that.

He wrote, "I once asked VKM could I refer to the Cruiserweight Championship as the CW Championship since we were on the CW Network? He just looked at me and said, "Why would you do that?" I replied, "I guess I wouldn't." And I walked away. [face with tears of joy emoji] [man shrugging emoji]"

You can see Helms' full tweet below and for those who missed it, you can click here for full details on the AEW TNT Championship Tournament.

