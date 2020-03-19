ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted, "Part of being a man is being able to admit when you're wrong. I always try to downplay things or situations. perhaps I have done this with covid19. for anyone I may have offended I apologize."

As reported, Ring of Honor had to cancel all of their events through May 31 because of the coronavirus.

Some of the ROH events that were canceled were Supercard of Honor, Pure Excellence, Battlestarr 2020, Quest For Gold, and ROH/NJPW's War of the Worlds events.

