The USA Network has released the first sneak peek at the new "Cannonball" water-based competition series that will feature The Miz as the host. You can see that video above.

We noted back in the summer of 2019 that USA had ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will feature contestants from across America who face off in the "biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created," according to a press release. Contestants will slide off a 100-foot waterslide and drop from one of the world's fastest drop towers, among other water activities. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize. It was then revealed back in January that they had started filming the project.

Miz will be joined by co-host Rosci Diaz and sideline reporter Simon Gibson.

USA and Miz both tweeted on the new project today.

"I'm hosting the biggest water sports competition ever created. Between watching competitors performing extreme obstacles or laughing at the uncanny chemistry from @rocsidiaz @simeygibson & myself. The fun never stops #Cannonball premieres on @usa_network Summer 2020," Miz wrote.

USA added, "Are you ready for the biggest, wettest, and wildest water competition ever?! Join @mikethemiz, @rocsidiaz, and @simeygibson as they host #Cannonball this summer on USA Network."

USA has confirmed that the series will premiere this summer. Stay tuned for updates on the premiere date.

You can see the sneak peek above, and the related tweets below:

Are you ready for the biggest, wettest, and wildest water competition ever?! Join @mikethemiz, @rocsidiaz, and @simeygibson as they host #Cannonball this summer on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/3KgaKXKf0e — USA Network (@USA_Network) March 3, 2020