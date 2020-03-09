The Undertaker is scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW to continue his storyline with AJ Styles, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Taker showed up at last night's Elimination Chamber during Styles' No DQ Match against Aleister Black.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attempted to help Styles get the win when Undertaker appeared, taking out all three Superstars. Black was able to recover, hit black mass, and pick up the pinfall victory.

While not yet officially announced, Styles and The Deadman are expected to face off at WrestleMania in Tampa on April 5.

Tonight's RAW takes place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.