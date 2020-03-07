Thanks to @DeiOwen and @JamesKelly2398 for the following WWE NXT UK TV taping results from the second night at the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England.

* Amir Jordan defeated Tyson T-Bone

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith

* Valkyrie defeated Nina Samuels

* Noam Dar defeated A-Kid

* Noam Dar cuts a promo after the match, calling himself "the next NXT UK Champion".

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin (c) defeated Travis Banks

* NXT UK Champion WALTER defeated Ridge Holland

* Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn

* Finn Balor defeated Kenny Williams

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and Jinny defeated Dani Luna and Piper Niven

* Xia Brookside defeated Amale

* NXT UK Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal: Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Joe Coffey, Noam Dar, Tyson T-Bone, Dave Mastiff, Kassius Ohno, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin, Saxon Huxley, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Kenny Williams, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Ligero, Ilja Dragunov, and Oliver Carter.

* NXT UK Championship #1 Contender Winner: Ilja Dragunov