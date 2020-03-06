- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Artemis Spencer and Schaff from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Last month, Stardom announced a number of events were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus situation happening in Japan (and around the world). Earlier today, the promotion announced shows on March 20, 21, and 22 have been cancelled for the same reason. As noted, the promotion is streaming a live and free No People Gate event on its YouTube channel from Korakuen Hall where no fans will be in attendance for the show. It begins at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT on March 7.

Due to the Coronvirus situation, we are cancelling the following shows:

March 20 Gunma

March 21 Shinkiba

March 22 Shinkiba

We apologize for any inconvenience. For refunds, please check https://t.co/OnR4AsvAiX — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 5, 2020

Don't forget that this weekend, Stardom "No People Gate" will be LIVE and FREE on Youtube!

March 8, 11:30 AM (JST)

March 7, 9:30 PM (Eastern)

March 7, 6:30 PM (Pacific)

March 8, 2;30 AM (GMT)

*These matches plus a big rumble style Battle Royale! pic.twitter.com/1jQPnG6eYY — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 5, 2020

- Over the past few weeks, AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page has not been shy about taking fans beers at ringside and throwing them down after a match. Page joked about doing it on Twitter, "Can you believe these people just regular givin' me like $100 worth of beer?" Page and Omega retained their titles over the weekend at AEW Revolution against The Young Bucks.