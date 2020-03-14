As previously reported, officials in Tampa met earlier this week and discussed the possibility of cancelling WrestleMania 36, which is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, April 5th. Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller said that they would not make a decision yet and would reconvene next week if WWE does not act.

Miller spoke to media, as seen in the video above, and said that they are probably going to "pull the plug" on the show if WWE does not make the call.

"I'm hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves, but a week from now, if they've not done that and we're still in the situation we're in, we'll probably have to pull the plug on that," Miller said Friday, via Fox 13.

As noted, WWE released a statement on Thursday saying that they plan to go through with the show, however they were working on contingency plans should government officials cancel the event.

Most of the major sports organizations have suspended or postponed their season due to the Coronavirus. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that he hopes that WWE follows suit.

"I commend every sports franchise for erring on the side of caution," Chronister said. "I hope the WWE follows suit. I don't ever want to see people put profit over public safety."

On Friday night's edition of SmackDown, WWE continued to promote WrestleMania 36, however there was no mention of the date of the event.

