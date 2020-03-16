WWE Legend The Rock took to Twitter tonight and commented on comments made by Shayna Baszler, who will challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Baszler commented on how there will be no one in the WrestleMania crowd this year to witness her first WrestleMania moment. As noted, WWE confirmed to us tonight that WrestleMania will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baszler wrote, "My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women's champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear"

The Great One responded and praised The Queen of Spades for using Twitter to push the feud with The Man.

"Now thats a 'ticket sellin' tweet [clapping hands emoji] (empty arena is quite fun though; Can't wait [fist emoji]," tweeted Rock, who is no stranger to wrestling in an empty arena.

Baszler responded to another fan who replied to her original tweet. That fan commented on how there won't be a "regular crowd" to cheer Baszler on at WrestleMania from the Performance Center.

Baszler fired back, "I never claimed they did. I'm more speaking on the women and children screaming at the grotesquerie"

You can see the related tweets from Baszler and The Rock below:

Now thats a "ticket sellin" tweet 👏🏾

(empty arena is quite fun though;)

Can't wait 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 17, 2020