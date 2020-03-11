AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks are back for another appearance in Matt Hardy's "Free The Delete" series, which you can see above. This is the second and final part of the finale to Matt's YouTube series. They made their first appearance at the end of last week's episode.

The Bucks of Youth are asked by Matt to superkick Zenith out of Matt's soul, into the ground. Matt taunted Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson after they hesitated, referring to them as "Executive Vice Pussies" at one point. The Bucks of Youth were then assisted by Senor Benjamin, who Matt ordered to prepare a coffin, in burying Hardy in the ground. Matt had asked The Bucks to save him, which led to the superkick, then two more after more taunting. Matt resisted but finally let them close him in the coffin, thanking them before it closed.

Above is the full episode from Hardy, which is titled "The Burial." There's still no word yet on if Hardy is signing with AEW or not. You can click here to read his latest cryptic tweet from this morning, where he fueled the rumors and speculation on a possible AEW Dynamite appearance tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on what's next for Matt, who is still a free agent as far as we know.