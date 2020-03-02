In the video above, Tony Khan discussed the relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling or maybe the lack thereof. Khan explained that he is good with AEW wrestlers going over there to perform, but wishes they would return the favor as well.

"I think they are a great company and a lot of my people have worked shows there and I have no problem with guys going as long as it doesn't interfere with what we are doing on Wednesdays and with our Pay Per Views," said Khan.

"It hasn't really been a two way street," Khan added. "I haven't seen a lot of their guys here. I don't hear from them often. If you guys [NJPW] are watching this, you're welcome for all the great stuff I've done for you."

Khan also updated us on the status of Jeff Cobb and Colt Cabana. Cabana appeared during the Pre-Show match featuring Dark Order and SCU.

"Colt is working here," said Khan. "I can see Colt wrestling for us a lot. He can also help out as a coach or a commentator. He has a great mind."

Khan also confirmed that Cabana, like much of the other AEW talent are free to work outside the company as well.

"He can work at my discretion like a lot of the other people that are signed here. Colt can work other places."

Khan discussed the status of Jeff Cobb saying that they are still talking but nothing is set in stone.

"Jeff and I are still talking, but Jeff is not exclusively signed anywhere at this point," said Khan. "I really love Jeff and I would love for Jeff to come back."

Khan also let us know that he is really excited for the debut of Lance Archer and that he sees him as a top contender in 2020.

"I really like Lance, Lance is a great wrestler," said Khan. "I have followed Lance's work for over 10 years and I am excited to have him here. I think he has a chance to come in and be a factor here this year. I think he could get into our Top 5 by the end of the year."