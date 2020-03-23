The old saying is art imitates life. A chance to take advantage of pop culture is something pro wrestling and WWE wouldn't not take advantage of.

In the wake of the coronavirus, ESPN and WWE reached a deal to share previous WrestleMania's on its platform. One of those WrestleMania's happens to be WM 30. During that show, Daniel Bryan beat Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista to eventually win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. To start the night, Triple H dressed up as a king with a full mask and crown. He decided to have some fun with it.

Triple H stated in a tweet, "Just as an FYI. That entrance costume was super heavy ....Like 45 lbs .....My legs were shot...Only reason Daniel beat me !!!!!!"

It was a reference to when Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder via TKO back in February. Wilder, who did not have any advantage in the fight, blamed a suit he wore prior to it as the reason for him losing. He stated the weight of the suit held him and his legs down.

This is not the first time Triple H has gotten involved in something involved with Tyson Fury. He spoke with Yahoo Sports a while back, stating that Fury is made for WWE.

"When recruiting straight athletes to become WWE superstars, the first thing I look for is charisma," Triple H said. "The athleticism, we can teach. When you find an elite-level athlete, like a Tyson Fury, that brings that level of charisma naturally [it's great]. The truth is, in all of this, Tyson Fury is custom-made for all of this. He is the ultimate entertainer and showman. For WWE, it was a no-brainer for us when he said he had interest in it. We said, 'Let's go.'"

