Numerous cancellations, postponements, and venue changes have taken place in the wrestling world due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE is looking to its Performance Center to host RAW, SmackDown, and NXT for the foreseeable future, but many indie promotions have had to cancel their shows, either due to concern for the safety of the wrestlers and fans, or their respective states or countries outright banning large gatherings.

Ohio Valley Wrestling can be added to that list as they have temporarily suspend its weekly live TV events until April 7. Thanks to their library having decades worth of matches, the show will still air each week featuring past bouts.

There will be some upcoming indie shows in the immediate future for fans to check out though. Women's Superstars United 13th Anniversary Show will take place tomorrow in Voorhees, New Jersey at 4 pm ET, which will stream on FITE. As will Future Stars of Wrestling's event later tonight at ToyCon in Las Vegas, and tomorrow's Mecca V1 show at 8 pm ET, also streaming on FITE.

In conjunction with IWTV, Freelance Wrestling will host weekly live streamed events from the Freelance Wrestling Academy in the Pro Wrestling Tees warehouse in Chicago. In a statement from Freelance Wrestling, "Wrestlers will wrestle and fans watching at home can donate money to each specific wrestler through a PayPal link as their match is happening, kind of like a pro wrestling telethon."

Finally, WrestleTalk was originally scheduled to stream their first live show, but obviously had to adjust due to the recent circumstances. They are still going forward with the event, now calling it: Will Ospreay & WrestleTalk Present: WrestleTalk Showcase No Fans Monday (March 16 at 7 pm GMT, 3 pm ET, 12 pm PT) Ospreay said he wanted to help wrestlers who rely on their profession and put together a bunch of dream matches. One of which will include him facing his girlfriend, Bea Priestley, for the first time. Fans can watch on YouTube and help support not only the wrestlers, but the crew involved, as well.

More information on all the events can be found in the tweets below.

PLEASE READ: Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events as Safety Precaution amid Coronavirus Concernhttps://t.co/14Smmavwmh — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) March 14, 2020

Ospreay Vs Priestley.



Monday 16th March. Live on YouTube

FREE to watch.



7pm GMT / 3pm EST / 12pm PSThttps://t.co/hFp8rJ46pU



Support Wrestling - Screw Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vXvh85nE1U — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) March 13, 2020

?? This celebration WILL occur.



?? @WSUWrestling #WSU13 goes down tomorrow at 4pm ET on FITE.



These female athletes promise to provide thrilling action in the ring while taking your mind off everything else going on!



Blake vs. Steelz headlines!



??? https://t.co/dYVj70kd8E pic.twitter.com/oNG2q4CTK0 — FITE (@FiteTV) March 14, 2020