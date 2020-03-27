WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly attended the WrestleMania 36 tapings in Orlando this week.

There had been some speculation on the 74 year old McMahon possibly staying home as his age puts him at a greater risk when it comes to the coronavirus, but PWInsider reports that Vince was there for the majority, if not the entirety of the WrestleMania tapings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Furthermore, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince also presided over the recent RAW and SmackDown tapings from the Performance Center. It was noted that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is 70 years old, was not used on RAW commentary because of his age and the COVID-19 concern.

Stay tuned for more updates coming out of the WrestleMania 36 tapings. We have spoiler reports on top talents missing the tapings due to coronavirus-related concerns at this link and this link.

WrestleMania 36 was taped this week and is scheduled to air on April 4th and 5th on the WWE Network.