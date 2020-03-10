As previously reported, WWE released their proxy statement for shareholders ahead of their annual shareholders meeting.

It was noted in the filing that Paul "Triple H" Levesque's new title in the company since February is Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. His title was previously Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, which he held since August of 2011.

It was stated that Levesque "oversees the Company's Talent Relations and TalentDevelopment departments. Additionally, Mr. Levesque plays an integral role in the Company's creative process, helping shape the creative direction and storylines

of WWE's programming. Mr. Levesque is revolutionizing the business with his global recruiting strategy and developmental training processes. In order to create a platform for future success, he established the Company's state of the art training facility, the WWE Performance Center, which paved the way for the WWE's third global brand, NXT."

The filing also revealed that the median compensation for a WWE corporate employee in 2019, which would exclude talent, was $113,752. Vince McMahon's total compensation in 2019 was $3,503,703. The ratio of the annual total compensation of McMahonr to the annual total compensation of our median employee was 30.8 to 1 (our "CEO Pay Ratio").

Levesque's 2019 compensation was $3,328,092, while Stephanie McMahon's was $2,027,248.

Former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who both left the company in January, received a total compensation of $1,795,855 in 2019. In both of their cases, their compensation was down over 80% from the prior year.