Dark Side of the Ring season two returns this Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Vice TV, ViceTV.com, and the Vice TV app with a look at the Chris Benoit tragedy in 2007. You can check out the first part of the episode in the video above.

Chris Jericho, Vickie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Chris' other son David Benoit, Nancy's sister Sandra Toffoloni, and others speak about what happened leading up to Benoit's double murder-suicide.

The documentary also featured a number of scenes portraying Benoit, which were done by Canadian wrestler Tyson Dux.

Debuting back in 1997, Dux, 41, has worked all over the world—including TNA and WWE. Dux had multiple stops in WWE from 2002-2005, 2007, 2014, and 2016 where he was involved in the Cruiserweight Classic, losing in the first round to Zack Sabre Jr.

Dux has since commented on his experience playing Benoit in the doc.

"It was an honor to play Benoit. I idolized him growing up. He is the reason I wanted to be a pro wrestler. To be apart of this was surreal. If you haven't yet check this out."

The second season will also focus on the following: Brawl For All, New Jack, Dino Bravo, The Owen Hart tragedy, and Herb Abrams.