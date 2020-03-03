Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Coronvirus being detected in Tampa

* The Street Profits RAW Tag Team Championship win

* Erick Rowan revealing what's in his cage

* WWE confirming Matt Hardy's contract has expired

* Lots of fans turning the channel to catch from TNT to USA to watch the NXT overrun

* VICELAND announcing Dark Side Of The Ring season two

Nick's exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling's Moose. Featuring Moose discussing:

* His win over Rhyno at Hard To Kill

* His new quest to beat the TNA originals

* Not seeing Tessa Blanchard as a challenge

* How he'd like to win the Impact World Championship

* Who he'd like to face at Impact's upcoming TNA PPV

* The backstage morale of the Impact roster

* Steve Harvey's involvement with Impact

Moose takes on Petey Williams tonight on AXS TV, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling. For more information please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with Face 2 Face Wrestling's Richard Borger

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Mailbag discussing Riddick Moss pinning Ricochet and more fallout from RAW



