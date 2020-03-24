Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Superstars reportedly self isolating due to coronavirus

* New WrestleMania 36 matches

* WWE making a large portion of the WWE Network library free

* The latest on WWE - CM Punk

* Mojo Rawley being moved to Smackdown

* NJPW cancelling more shows due to coronavirus

Nick's interview with former 20+ year WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Jimmy discussing:

* WWE moving WrestleMania to the Performance Center

* The coronavirus possibly spreading to the roster or executives

* Comparisons between the pandemic and 9/11

* WWE's no crowd shows

* WWE not mentioning coronavirus on WWE TV

