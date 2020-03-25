Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Florida officials issuing a "stay at home" order for the WWE PC area

* A women's title match reportedly closing night one of WrestleMania

* The latest on Otis versus Dolph Ziggler

* WrestleMania XXX doing big business for WWE on ESPN

* RAW viewership's dip

* Vince McMahon providing WWE with more liquidity

* The WWE Network not being available in Saudi Arabia

Nick's interview with ROH COO Michael Weber. Featuring Weber discussing:

* FITE having to cancel more than 80 shows in a short period of time

* How FITE is adapting to live events going dark

* Working more closely with OWE

* The financial impact on FITE due to the coronavirus pandemic

* NJPW going dark before many other promotions

* AEW's viewership on FITE

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at some of your picks for the all-time most inspirational pro wrestler

