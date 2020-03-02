Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Matt Hardy announcing he is a free agent

* Jon Moxley capturing the AEW World Championship

* MJF's win over Cody Rhodes

* AEW Blood And Guts

* Nyla Rose's AEW Revolution media scrum interaction with Nick

* Roman Reigns vs WWE Universal Champion Goldberg set for WrestleMania 36

* The Fiend vs John Cena set for WrestleMania 36

* Tyson Fury - WWE rumors

The full audio from every AEW Revolution media scrum. Including:

* QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose

* AEW President Tony Khan

