Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Paige returning to Smackdown to confront Bayley

* AJ Styles shooting on Mark "The Undertaker" Calloway

* Edge's dramatic RAW return

* Cedric Alexander's reaction to his latest RAW loss

* Matt Hardy's comments about his latest WWE run

* Chris Jericho sharing a flight with Batista

* NJPW and AJPW cancelling more shows due to coronavirus

Wrestling Inc. Daily field correspondent Joey G's interview with Impact Wrestling's Keira Hogan

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Mailbag discussing your feedback to last night's RAW



