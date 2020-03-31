Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Roman Reigns addressing why he pulled out of WWE WrestleMania 36

* Triple H's comments about the safety precautions WWE is taking

* The latest changes to the WrestleMania card

* Smackdown seeing a viewership dip

* Rusev going bald

* AEW announcing a tournament to crown their TNT Champion

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with Impact Wrestling's Rhino

Rhino can be seen tonight on AXS TV, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling's TNA special. For more information regarding tonight's card please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE Superstar you think is most responsible for getting Becky Lynch over

