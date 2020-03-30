Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Vince McMahon reportedly driving WWE's decision to present WrestleMania 36

* Sicknesses and injuries changing the WrestleMania card

* Newly announced WrestleMania matches

* WrestleMania's PPV pricing

* Backstage news on Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy's closing segment for AEW Dynamite

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Featuring Teddy discussing:

* How he's holding up during the coronavirus pandemic

* WWE's decision to press on with WrestleMania 36

* Feuding with Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania 26

* Being the only referee in the WWE Hall of Fame

* WWE bringing back managers

* WWE backing away from general managers

* The Chris Benoit tragedy

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which pro wrestler you would like to be quarantined with

You can follow Teddy on Twitter @teddyplayalong

