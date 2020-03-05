Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jake Roberts surprise AEW Dynamite appearance

* AEW possibly teasing Brodie Lee's debut

* The Young Bucks appearing on Matt Hardy's "Free The Delete"

* Darby Allin's post-AEW Dynamite hospital visit

* MJF flipping off a seven-year-old

* WWE and The Revival's dueling trademarks

* WWE moving forwards with WrestleMania 36 despite coronavirus in Tampa area

* Paige's impromptu surgery

* WWE Backstage drawing 18,000 viewers

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Andy Malnoske's interview with former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch

The latest mailbag segment taking a look at AEW's stables heading into Blood And Guts

