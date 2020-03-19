Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE WrestleMania 36 now happening over two-nights

* Rob Gronkowski hosting WrestleMania 36

* NXT and AEW's no crowd shows last night

* Matt Hardy's AEW debut

* Brody Lee's AEW debut

* Daniel Bryan not wanting to be a full-time performer anymore

* CM Punk revealing what an in-ring comeback would take

* John Cena buying a veteran's groceries

Nick's interview with ROH COO Joe Koff. Featuring Koff discussing:

* ROH's decision to go dark through May

* Other promotions choosing to do no crowd shows

* Possibly going dark beyond May

* How going dark has affected ROH's business

* Plans for a live weekly ROH TV show later this year

The latest mailbag segment looking at what you think of WrestleMania being presented as two nights

