* Backstage news on Vince McMahon's RAW changes

* Steve Austin returning to RAW

* The NWO appearing on Smackdown

* A correction regarding WWE Backstage viewership

* AEW Dynamite's latest Wednesday Night War win

* News regarding why some talent wasn't on AEW Dynamite

* AEW Revolution PPV buy-rate numbers

Nick's interview with former WCW Superstar Crowbar. Featuring Crowbar discussing:

* Joey Janela moving away from hardcore matches

* How he had to shake similar typecasting

* His recent Ring of Honor appearance

* The backstage mood at ROH Free Enterprise

* Why he doesn't "get" the WWE 24/7 Championship

Crowbar will be appearing at 80s Wrestling Con on Saturday April 18th in Freehold, NJ. For more info please visit https://80swrestlingcon.com/

