Nick's girlfriend Liz joining him to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* How NXT will be altered this week

* RAW's strong viewership from the Performance Center

* WWE sending Freelance Wrestling a cease and desist letter

* Ring of Honor cancelling all their shows until May 25th

* WWE's cryptic upside down tweets

* Backstage news on WWE's plans for Otis - Mandy Rose

* Georgia Smith saying the WWE Hall of Fame will take place this summer

Nick's interview with legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Featuring Bill discussing:

* WWE's decision to run WrestleMania at the Performance Center

* How he thinks Mania could be produced from the PC

* WrestleCon cancelling

* If he thinks Vince McMahon will be at WrestleMania

* How he's handling coronavirus at 74

The mailbag featuring a look at what pro wrestling DVDs you would like on hand during a possible lockdown

