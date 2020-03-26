Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE beginning to film WrestleMania

* Killer Kross' NXT debut

* Brodie Lee channeling Vince McMahon

* Matt Hardy's confrontation with Chris Jericho

* Darkside of The Ring's strong season premiere viewership

Nick's interview with Suge D. Featuring Suge discussing:

* A bloody brawl he had in Chicago for Freelance Wrestling

* Why he's no longer Sugar Dunkerton

* When he found out about his AEW debut

* What health precautions AEW put in place during their taping

* Working with Dustin Rhodes on his match with Kip Sabian

* What feedback he got on his performance

* How different it is to wrestle for no fans

The latest mailbag segment looking at what former WWE Superstar you think is making the biggest impact in AEW

