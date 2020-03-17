Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE moving forward with WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center

* Backstage news on how WrestleMania could change further

* How WrestleMania moving has affected the entire weekend

* Fallout from RAW's empty arena show

* Alberto Del Rio teasing a return to WWE

Nick's interview with six-time Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero. Featuring Guerrero discussing:

* WWE's decision to air WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center

* All his Hollywood projects getting put on hold

* His work on the upcoming KAYFABE

* Getting to work with Jimmy Jacobs on a creative level

* Alberto Del Rio teasing a return to WWE

* Lucha Underground's legacy

Chavo Guerrero is currently working with Gail Kim, Amy "Lita" Dumas and Christy Hemme on their upcoming KAYFABE project. For more information, or to donate to their Kickstarter campaign, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kayfabe/kayfabe

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Mailbag discussing your feedback to WWE's decision to move forward with WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center



